Gujarat: 1,511 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in a day

Gujarat reported 1,511 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while another 1,570 patients were discharged across the state and 14 others succumbed to the infection. Ahmedabad city recorded 302 new cases and eight deaths.

Claiming that Gujarat’s Covid-19 spread is under control with an improving trend, especially in the test positivity rate, the state government said that the test positivity which stood at 16.15 per cent as of August 13, has come down to 2.68 per cent as of December 1.

As per the state government, more than 10,000 plausible superspreaders in stores were tested in Ahmedabad owing to Diwali shopping. As per the state government, the Covid-19 death rate in the state stands at 1.90 per cent and “recovery rate is at 91.06 per cent”.

Ahmedabad city added 10 new micro-containment zones, including 88 households in a residential society in Odhav and 60 other households in a single residential society in Chandlodia, taking the total active micro-containment zones in the city to 301.

As per the state government, 50,386 beds have been made available in 700 places across the state.

Shrey probe panel gets more time

The inquiry commission by retired judge KA Puj probing the fire incident at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad that led to the death of eight patients at the ICU was granted six months to file its report. It was granted three months’ time when the commission was formed on August 11.

