Gujarat: 147 cases under GPID Act in 4 yrs

In the last four years, as many as 147 cases have been registered under the Gujarat Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 2003, in which over 1.10 lakh people were cheated of a total Rs 768.90 crore by chit funds in different parts of the state, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said Wednesday while replying to a starred question on an alleged chit fund company in Dahod and Vadodara districts.

In her question, Congress MLA from Garbada constituency Chandrikaben Baria had asked how many criminal cases have been registered against HVN Realty and Enterprises India Limited, a chit fund company, in the two districts. So far, one case has been registered against the company and proceedings have been initiated against 13 accused, Jadeja said.