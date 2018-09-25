Gujarat: 14-year-old girl repeatedly ‘raped’; accused, wife on run

Police have booked the duo under IPC sections and POCSO Act. (Representational Image) Police have booked the duo under IPC sections and POCSO Act. (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour repeatedly for the last three months. Police said the accused is absconding along with his wife. The accused and the victim lived in the same residential society in Gotri area here, police said.

As per police, the accused’s wife had invited the victim at her home for lunch three months ago when her parents were away for work. She then assaulted the girl and her husband allegedly raped her, police said. The husband-wife duo had even allegedly threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she told anyone about the incident, police said.

Threatening her of dire consequences, the accused duo again called the girl to their home on two more occasions during which she was allegedly raped. “The girl confided in her parents about the incident recently and the parents lodged the complaint. We are trying to trace the husband-wife duo,” said investigating officer, police sub-inspector, Mr Paradva.

Police have booked the duo under IPC sections and POCSO Act.

