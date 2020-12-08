Gujarat: 1,380 test positive in a day, 14 die

Over 2.01 lakh patients have been “discharged” so far, as per the daily health bulletin. (Representational)

Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally crossed 2.20 lakh on Monday, with 1,380 new cases and 14 deaths on Monday. However, the numbers are declining from over 1,500 cases reported per day till a week ago.

Gujarat DGP expressed condolences over the death of an assistant sub-inspector in Vadodara due to the virus.

DGP Ashish Bhatia said, “Kamleshbhai Prabhudas Nagarekar, ASI Vadodara city, lost his life to coronavirus…,” on social media. Vadodara continues to report over 170 cases a day, however, no death was reported in the district on Monday.

Ahmedabad city recorded fewer than 300 cases and added one micro containment zone — extension of an existing micro-containment zone in Chandlodia. As many as 28 other areas were removed from the list of micro-containment zones on Monday.

Over 2.01 lakh patients have been “discharged” so far, as per the daily health bulletin. Among those recovered was a woman doctor from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital who had chronic breathing issues for the past 38 years, as per a state government press release.

Dr Tarlika Doctor , Anaesthesia department additional professor at BJ Medical College, affiliated to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, who got infected is now back at duty at the 1,200-bed Covid hospital in Ahmedabad.

Another 10-15 resident doctors from the department are currently undergoing treatment. Dr Dikshita Tripathi, professor and anaesthesia department incharge at BJ Medical College, who was also diagnosed with Covid-19 and required a Tocilizumab shot, is now back at duty.

In Junagadh, where more than 4,400 cases have been reported till date, 97 staffers, including doctors, nurses and cleaners of the Civil Hospital tested positive till date.

