Gujarat: 1,272 new Covid cases, state tally crosses 95k

Gujarat reported 1,272 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and 17 deaths, taking the total tally to 95,346 and 3,032 respectively.

Among these new cases, Surat reported the highest of 257 cases, of which 174 were from Surat city and 83 from outside city areas. Five deaths were reported from the district.

Ahmedabad reported 169 new cases, of which 146 were from municipal corporation limits and 23 from outside. Four deaths were reported from Ahmedabad city.

Among nearly 1,650 patients admitted in the city’s 62 private Covid-19 designated hospitals, 60 are from outside the state. As per records maintained by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), 45 patients from Rajasthan are under treatment in city’s private hospitals. Six patients are from Maharashtra, four from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Haryana, Hyderabad, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

“Requisition of private hospitals as Covid designated hospitals has helped AMC in providing quality health care not only to the patients from city but also a number of districts of Gujarat as well as patients from neighbouring states,” Ahmedabad commissioner Mukesh Kumar said.

From within Gujarat, 220 patients from 28 districts, including Ahmedabad, are admitted in city’s private hospitals.

Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association president Dr Bharat Gadhavi said, “A lot of Covid patients from other districts have undergone treatment in the city’s hospitals. With quality health care and expertise and also declining case load from the city, we have been able to cater to such patients.”

Apart from private hospitals, around 640 patients are admitted in five government hospitals in Ahmedabad city.

