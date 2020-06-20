Gujarat: 12 SRP jawans test positive for Covid-19 in Narmada district

Two SRP jawans showed symptoms on their return from Surat and tested positive, followed by 10 others. District Collector Manoj Kothari confirmed that 12 jawans and one spouse of a jawan have tested positive. (Representational) Two SRP jawans showed symptoms on their return from Surat and tested positive, followed by 10 others. District Collector Manoj Kothari confirmed that 12 jawans and one spouse of a jawan have tested positive. (Representational)

Twelve jawans of SRP Group 18 Narmada Battalion, which guards the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Kevadia Colony in Narmada district, tested positive over the last three days. Of them, six tested positive on Saturday.

The jawans had returned from Surat on June 6, where they were deployed on special duty for Covid-19 bandobast. The first two SRP jawans tested positive on Thursday, followed by four on Friday and six on Saturday.

Two SRP jawans showed symptoms on their return from Surat and tested positive, followed by 10 others. District Collector Manoj Kothari confirmed that 12 jawans and one spouse of a jawan have tested positive. A total of 87 personnel of the Narmada battalion were deployed in Surat for special Covid-19 duty from April 10 to June 7. Surat City has seen a total of 3,095 confirmed positive cases so far.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, SRP-18, Chirag Patel said. “One police Inspector, two assistant police inspectors and 84 constables (jawans) had been deployed in Surat for the bandobast duty during the Covid-19 lockdown from April 10 to June 7. They returned to Kevadia Colony on June 7 and were immediately sent to institutional quarantine at Rajpipla. However, they began showing symptoms from Tuesday onwards, almost eight days into the quarantine. The first two personnel tested positive on Thursday. Our police inspector’s wife has also tested positive and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. She had come in contact with her husband, who has tested positive on Saturday, and she also showed symptoms and developed fever.”

The jawans are aged between 25 and 50. The district now has a total of 46 Covid-19 cases with 23 undergoing treatment.

