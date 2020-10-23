Gujarat: 1,136 fresh Covid-19 cases reported, 7 die

Of the nearly 40,000 cases in Ahmedabad district, the city limits have reported nearly 38,000 cases, with 3,000 of them currently undergoing treatment. (Representational)

Reporting over 1,100 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, Gujarat’s tally went up to 1.64 lakh while those discharged stand at over 1.46 lakh patients, indicating that 90 per cent of those who were detected positive in the past seven months, have been discharged.

State-wide, seven patients succumbed to the infection with Chhota Udepur district reporting its fourth fatality, according to the state bulletin. Another succumbed to the infection from the rural limits of Ahmedabad district and two others died in Rajkot.

While Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has stopped testing at the Kalupur railway station, the urban local body declared seven new micro containment zones, including extending an earlier declared micro containment zone – Sarjan Tower in Memnagar.

Of the nearly 40,000 cases in Ahmedabad district, the city limits have reported nearly 38,000 cases, with 3,000 of them currently undergoing treatment. North west, south west and west zones have over a 1,000 of the current active cases at present.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd