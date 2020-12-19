Gujarat: 100 doctors become BJP page panel presidents

The state BJP president said that work of 10 page committees are left, which would be completed in the next seven days.

A total of 100 doctors of Surat city including IMA Gujarat vice-president Dr Parul Vadgama, Gujarat Nursing Association president Ikbal Kadiwala, became page committee presidents in a program organized at Surat city BJP office, on Friday evening, which was attended by party’s state unit president C R Paatil

The state BJP had started a drive to make page committees across the state to convince people to vote for the party during elections.

While addressing the doctors’ meeting Paatil said, “I believe in the results gained through dedicated hard work.”

Surat city BJP president Niranjan Zanjmera, said, “In a page committee, a page president has to make four members, and the remaining four members has to make five members each. Finally a page committee will be formed which will have 25 members. These members will reach each and every house in their areas and convince the voters to vote for BJP.”

Addressing the meeting, which was attended by several noted doctors, Paatil said, “To make the party stronger, it is necessary to form page committees,” adding that the party’s victory in the recently-held bypolls to 8 Assembly seats was because of the page committees.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won the Navsari seat with the highest lead due to the page committees,” Paatil added.

He added, “I never believe on the miraculous results, but rely on the results gained through dedicated hard work. That is the true victory.”

The state BJP president further said that work of 10 page committees are left, which would be completed in the next seven days.

Surat city BJP president Niranjan Zanjmera said, “Today, a total of 100 doctors of Surat city had become page committee presidents and given names of members of their committees to state BJP president Paatil.”

Talking to the Indian Express, psychiatrist and sex therapist Dr Mukul Choksi said, “I have been BJP supporter since long time and I used to host party meetings regularly. The BJP leaders in Surat are my friends, so I have decided to become page committee president.”

