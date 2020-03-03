Gujarat: 1 lakh kg beef seized in two years, says state govt

The BJP-run state government told the Assembly on Monday, prompting the Congress to question the efficacy of the amended cow slaughter law that was brought in 2017. (Photo for representational purpose/File) The BJP-run state government told the Assembly on Monday, prompting the Congress to question the efficacy of the amended cow slaughter law that was brought in 2017. (Photo for representational purpose/File)

A total of 1 lakh kg of beef has been seized in Gujarat over the past two years, the BJP-run state government told the Assembly on Monday, prompting the Congress to question the efficacy of the amended cow slaughter law that was brought in 2017.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Jitubhai Chaudhary on the amount of cow meat and number of cow progeny seized from Valsad and Navsari districts, Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja questioned the Oppo-sition’s intentions and asked them if they were with those protecting cows or with those killing them.

“Stop sending recommendations to release those nabbed for killing cows. Stop playing politics, and dividing votes in the name of cow. The state government is always committed to protect cows and its progeny…,” Jadeja said. He said that a stricter animal conservation law amendment was made in order to not only punish those involved in cow slaughter, but also those assisting them.

