Guj on ‘high alert’ after IAF strikes destroy JeM camp in Pak

Gujarat police on Tuesday issued a “high alert” across the state followingIndia’s preemptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest terror campin Pakistan.

Gujarat’s Director General of Police Shivanand Jha cancelled a conference on crime-related issues scheduled at the Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar and asked all officers who reached here to attend it to return to their respective headquarters in view of the alert sounded in the state.

“In view of the action on terrorists across the border by IAF, all establishments have been put on high alert,” a message from DGP’s office to the district headquarters said.

“The conference scheduled for today here at this office stands cancelled and all officials are requested to return to their headquarters,” it added.

In a swift and precise air strike following the Pulwama attack, India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said.

The operation, described as a non-military, preemptive strike, was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama claimed by JeM.