Guj HC forms two-judge committee to decide on live-streaming court proceedings in ‘near future’

Disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) that had sought live-streaming of proceedings in courtrooms, the Gujarat High Court has formed a committee to look into modalities of making the details of virtual hearings accessible to the public.

The decision was taken by the Standing Committee in its meeting held on June 25 and the committee “would be placing its report in the near future.” Once the report is received, the further action to allow access to the public at large including the media persons of print digital and electronic media shall be finalized, the court notified.

The court noted that the right to know and receive information is indeed a facet in our Constitution and that the “public is entitled to witness the court proceedings involving the issue having an impact on the public at large or a section of the public, as the case may be.”

“…we may only say that to observe the requirement of an open Court proceedings, the members of the public should be allowed to view the Court hearings conducted through the video conferencing, except the proceedings ordered for the reasons recorded in writing to be conducted in-camera. As held by the Supreme Court…, the public confidence in the administration of justice is of such great significance that there can be no two opinions on the broad proposition that in discharging their functions as judicial Tribunals, the Courts must generally hear the causes in open and must permit the public admission to the Court room,” stated the judgment.

The PIL was filed by a third-year Institute of Law Nirma Student, Pruthvirajsinh Zala, who was appearing in person in the matter.

