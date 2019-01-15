Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani takes stock of Vibrant Gujarat summit preparations

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Tuesday reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

The three-day investors’ meet is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mahatma Mandir facility for international events in the state capital on January 18.

Rupani, accompanied by senior government officials, visited various halls at the venue that would host an array of events during the 9th edition of the summit.

The closing ceremony will be held in the presence of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, the chief minister told reporters after reviewing the preparations.

He said the prime minister will be on a two-day visit of Gujarat on January 17 and 18.

“On January 17, Modi would inaugurate ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show’ near Mahatma Mandir and a newly-built hospital in Ahmedabad. In the evening, the PM would inaugurate a shopping festival on Sabarmati Riverfront,” said Rupani.

The PM is scheduled to open the Vibrant Summit on Friday in the presence of thousands of delegates and business leaders from across the world, the chief minister said.

“PM Modi would also hold one-to-one meetings with some global leaders attending the event,” said Rupani.

Heads of five countries and over 30,000 national and international delegates are expected to attend the summit.

Some of the major events during the three-day meet include a round-table interaction with the heads of global funds, ‘Africa Day’ and an MSME convention, Rupani added.