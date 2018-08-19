Guided bombs, anti-tank missile successfully test fired in Rajasthan

Nirmala Sitharaman at a press meet on Tuesday. (Expres photo by Renuka Puri) Nirmala Sitharaman at a press meet on Tuesday. (Expres photo by Renuka Puri)

Indigenously-developed guided bombs — Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons — and anti-tank guided missile Helina were successfully flight tested at separate firing ranges in Rajasthan, the defence ministry said Sunday.

It said the Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) was successfully flight tested from an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft at Chandan range, while the Helina was test fired at Pokhran.

The ministry said SAAW was integrated with live warhead and it successfully hit the targets with high precision. “The SAAW is capable of destroying a variety of ground targets using precision navigation. The tests were conducted between August 16 and 18,” it said in a statement.

The indigenously-developed helicopter-launched Helina missile has been successfully flight tested from an army chopper in Pokhran firing ranges Sunday.

“The weapon system has been tested for its full range. The Helina weapon system released smoothly from the launch platform has tracked the target all through its course and hit them with high precision,” the ministry said.

The missile is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

The SAAW and Helina are being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO).

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO for successful flight tests of both the weapons, saying they will further boost the defence capabilities of the country.

While SAAW is being developed for the IAF, the Helina missile will be a part of the Army’s weaponry.

