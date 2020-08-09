GTU VC, 2 BJP MPs appointed members of proposed Rajkot AIIMS’ institute body

Through a gazette notification, the Central government confirmed the appointment of Prof Navin Sheth as a member of the IB of Rajkot AIIMS. (gtu.ac.in) Through a gazette notification, the Central government confirmed the appointment of Prof Navin Sheth as a member of the IB of Rajkot AIIMS. (gtu.ac.in)

The Central government has appointed Gujarat Technological University (GTU) Vice Chancellor Professor Navin Sheth, Rajkot’s well-known urologist Dr Jitendra Amlani and BJP MPs Mohan Kundariya and Poonam Maadam as members of the institute body (IB) of the proposed All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rajkot.

Their appointment marks a significant progress in the setting up of a premier medical institute in the state.

Through a gazette notification, the Central government confirmed the appointment of Prof Sheth as a member of the IB of Rajkot AIIMS.

Although the notification is dated March 11, 2020, Prof Sheth told The Sunday Express that he had received a copy of the gazette on Friday.

The same notification appointed Dr Jitendra Amani, who is currently heading the urology department at PDU Medical College in Rajkot, as well as Dr Ila Desai, professor at the radiology department at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, as other members.

Besides the ex-officio members including the director general of health services of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Union Ministry of Finance, the health secretary and the chief secretary of Gujarat have also been appointed via the same notification.

Prof Vijaylakshmi Saxena, general president elect of the Indian Sciences Congress Association; Dr Vijay Chauthawale, healthcare-biotech consultant with the Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow; Dr Pradeep Dave, chairman of Rockland Hospital, Delhi; Dr Rakesh Kochhar, professor and head of gastroenterology at PGIMER, Chandigarh and Dr VK Gautam, professor of orthopedics at Maualana Azad Medical College Delhi have also been appointed on the 17-member IB of the proposed AIIMS.

Through another gazette notification dated June 18, the Central government also appointed BJP’s Mohan Kundariya and Poonam Maadam as members of the IB of Rajkot AIIMS. Kundariya and Maadam are sitting members of Lok Sabha from Rajkot and Jamnagar parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

The state government has allotted land on Jamnagar Road on the outskirts of Rajkot city for the proposed premier institute. The Central government has also appointed Jodhpur AIIMS as the mentoring institute and the latter has already started faculty recruitment for the Rajkot institute.

