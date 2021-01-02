GSRTC will ply 1,000 new buses by June: Vijay Rupnai

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) will purchase 1,000 buses, which will begin service by June 2021, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday. This will include 50 new electric buses.

The new buses will be Bharat Stage (BS)- VI complaint as far as the emission standards are concerned, said the CM, while virtually inaugurating five bus stations at Talod, Siddhpur, Ankleshwar, Chuda and Deodhar built at a cost of Rs 12.89 crore and a depot-cum-workshop at Una constructed at Rs 2.36 crore.

The state government announcement came just ahead of the local body polls in the state scheduled to be held in February 2021.

The CM also laid the foundation stone of 10 new bus stations to be constructed an an estimated cost of Rs 18.41 crore. GSRTC daily operates 45,000 trips, of which 30,000 trips are operated to link the villages, Rupani said.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel also laid a foundation stone of a bus station to be built at Vasai in Mehsana district at a cost of Rs 94.71 lakh. Patel said 25 lakh passengers travel by GSRTC buses everyday.