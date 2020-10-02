GRSE’s fast patrol vessel ICGS Kanaklata Barua commissioned

One of the five Fast Patrol Vessels, ‘ICGS Kanaklata Barua’, for the Indian Coast Guard was commissioned Wednesday. (Express)

‘ICGS Kanaklata Barua’, a vessel built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata, in the series of five fast patrol vessels (FPV) for the Indian coast was commissioned on Wednesday.

GRSE, a Mini Ratna Category 1 company and a leading shipyard, delivered the vessel to the Indian Coast Guard on June 9, taking the organisation’s delivery count to 105 warships, according to a release issued by the company.

The FPV, ICGS Kanaklata Barua, was commissioned at GRSE FOJ Unit through video-conferencing by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Jiwesh Nandan. Among others who attended the ceremony were Rear Admiral V K Saxena (retd), chairman and managing director, GRSE; Commodore Sanjeev Nayyar (retd), director (shipbuilding); Cmde. P R Hari (retd), director (personnel); R K Dash, director (finance) and other senior officials of the Indian Coast Guard and GRSE.

The FPVs are medium-range surface vessels with a length of 50 m, a width of 7.5 m and displacement of around 308 T, according to the release.

“These powerful, fuel-efficient platforms are designed to perform multipurpose operations like patrolling, anti-smuggling, anti-poaching, and rescue operations,” the GRSE stated. “The vessels are designed for a maximum speed of 34 knots with an endurance of more than 1,500 nautical miles.”

It stated that the vessel is equipped with three “main engines of MTU make and built at GRSE with advanced control systems, ‘Water Jet’ units and an ‘Integrated Bridge System’ integrating all communication and navigation systems”. The ship is fitted with 40/60 gun as the main armament, it added.

