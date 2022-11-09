Growth, change have sparked aspirations, they pressure govt to deliver: Manmohan

Economic growth, social change and political empowerment have brought in their wake aspirations of an entirely new generation of Indians, which are in turn exerting pressures on governments to deliver, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Tuesday.

“I belong to a generation that was shaped by our freedom struggle and by our efforts at nation-building,” he said. “Freedom gave us hope; independence gave us courage; democracy gave us rights and responsibilities; and nation-building defined our charter. As a generation, we experienced a transformation in our lives that we could never even imagine.

“This has contributed to growing impatience and a desire for faster growth and a better quality of life. These aspirations and ambitions are exerting pressures on governments to deliver more, perform better, and be more transparent and efficient,” Singh said, speaking at the TIOL Awards, where he was conferred with the Fiscal Heritage Award.

Stating that the media has a “very important contribution to make in the process of nation-building”, Singh said, “We expect media to be vigilant, to point out the shortcomings of the government, and thus help in improving the effectiveness of governance.”

Recalling his tenures as Finance Minister and Prime Minister in steering the country at difficult times, Singh said, “Most of you will only recall external payments crisis of 1990-91. But this crisis occurred against the backdrop of an even bigger challenge — the breakdown of the global bipolar order,” he said.

As Finance Minister, Singh said he had to worry not only about reducing fiscal deficit and reviving economic growth, but also about stabilising the rupee and ensuring access to adequate foreign exchange. “At that critical time, I had said that emergence of India as an economic powerhouse was an idea whose time had come.”

Singh said India liberalised its trade and investment rules to help the country re-integrate with the global economy and the policies of those years had a far-reaching and enduring impact.

Noting cultural plurality as an important strength of the country, Singh said India will continue to rise, blending tradition with modernity and unity with diversity. “Governments come and governments go. But this great nation of ours is heir to one the oldest civilisations known to humanity. Its history is marked by continuity and change, and a remarkable cultural plurality. These are important strengths,” he said.