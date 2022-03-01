Group of stranded students leaves Kyiv by train

AFTER A day of uncertainty, a group of Indian students stranded in Kyiv finally boarded a train to Chernivtsi, closer to the Romania border, on Monday evening.

“Till evening, there were three train services to help people get out of the city. But we were not allowed to board these trains. Local officials stopped us, and an embassy official at the station told us to wait. We were finally allowed to board the fourth train that left Kyiv at 5.15 pm,” said Fahad Rahman, a student from Kerala.

“We have to get down at Chernivtsi, and our consultant has informed us that they are trying to arrange special buses to take us to the Romania border for evacuation. Apart from the train which left Kyiv at 5.15 pm, we were told that there is another train at night. That would help more Indian students to leave Kyiv,”’ said another student on the train.

Earlier in the day, after the Indian Embassy advised them to leave Kyiv by train at the earliest, students left the bunkers and rushed to the railway station.

Meanwhile, Indian students stranded in Kharkiv are yet to get any word about their evacuation. As heavy shelling continued for the fifth consecutive day, they sheltered at underground metro stations.

“After having spent five days continuously in the congested underground metros, many of us are exhausted. A few have breathing troubles. About 1,000 people have to use a toilet. We have to fetch water from the hostel. Despite all this, we are fighting back,” said Sherin Fathima Siddique, a student.

Students said curfew was lifted for an hour in Kharkiv on Monday to help residents stock provisions.

“As air strikes happen frequently, we were afraid to go to the hostel to cook food. Hence, we are surviving on snacks, biscuits and water,” said another student.