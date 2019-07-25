Group of Ministers on sexual harassment at workplaces reconstituted

The government has reconstituted a Group of Ministers formed in the wake of the #MeToo movement to look at ways to strengthen legal and institutional framework to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at workplaces, led by Home Minister Amit Shah, a home ministry official said on Wednesday.

The GoM, constituted in October last year and headed by then Home Minister Rajnath Singh, is now headed by Shah. Other members of the GoM include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The previous group had Sitharaman, then WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

“With the constitution of the new government, the GoM undertook consultations with stakeholders and was examining various suggestions received,” a ministry official said.

The group will recommend action required for effective implementation of existing provisions, as well as for strengthening the existing legal and institutional frameworks for addressing issues related to sexual harassment at workplaces, an MHA statement said. The group will submit its recommendations within three months.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act is the key legislation for preventing and protecting women against sexual harassment in the workplace.