Group of 500 Indian pilgrims to travel to Pakistan for Nankana Sahib

Pakistan on Tuesday said that it has allowed a special group of Indian pilgrims to Nankana Sahib to kickstart the celebrations of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak.

“This morning, a special Jatha of a little over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan for Nankana Sahib. These pilgrims are scheduled to kick start celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak from his birth place, Nankana Sahib, Pakistan on Thursday,” a statement from Pakistan High Commission said.

It said that the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to the Indian pilgrims and these visas have been granted over and above the issuance of thousands of visas every year under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974.

“Pakistan feels honoured that celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak by Indian Sikhs are being started from Nankana Sahib, Pakistan”, it said, in a statement.

The Pakistan government, it said, is taking a number of important initiatives including opening of the Kartarpur Corridor to make the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak “memorable and historic”.