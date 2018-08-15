Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Group hoisting Tricolour roughed up in Srinagar

Group hoisting Tricolour roughed up in Srinagar

The incident occurred around 1 pm near Srinagar’s clock tower. The group, the police said, consisted of non-locals.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Updated: August 15, 2018 5:26:19 am
article 35a, section 35a, article 35a Kashmir, article 35a of indian constitution, what is article 35a, section 35a, section 35a news, article 35a hearing, article 35a Jammu Kashmir According to eyewitnesses, the group assembled at the clock tower and were stopped by locals, who objected to the hoisting of the flag. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)
Top News

A group of people, who tried to hoist the national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, were rescued by the police on Tuesday after they were allegedly roughed up by locals. “A group of six to seven persons tried to hoist the flag at Lal Chowk. This created a ruckus in the area and the police team rescued three of them,” Superintendent of Police (East) Dawood Ayoub said.

The incident occurred around 1 pm near Srinagar’s clock tower. The group, the police said, consisted of non-locals.

According to eyewitnesses, the group assembled at the clock tower and were stopped by locals, who objected to the hoisting of the flag. As an argument ensued, the non-locals were roughed up before the police intervened and took them away. Three people from the group managed to flee.

Meanwhile, the police denied that members of the group had been detained.

In a statement, they added, “Today a few persons came to clock tower in connection with some political activity. Some miscreants assembled at the scene and created disturbances by criminally intimidating them.”

An FIR has been registered at Maisuma police station and an investigation has been initiated.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Watch Now
LG G7 ThinQ First look: Flagship phone at Rs 39,990
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement