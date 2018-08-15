Group hoisting Tricolour roughed up in Srinagar

According to eyewitnesses, the group assembled at the clock tower and were stopped by locals, who objected to the hoisting of the flag. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) According to eyewitnesses, the group assembled at the clock tower and were stopped by locals, who objected to the hoisting of the flag. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A group of people, who tried to hoist the national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, were rescued by the police on Tuesday after they were allegedly roughed up by locals. “A group of six to seven persons tried to hoist the flag at Lal Chowk. This created a ruckus in the area and the police team rescued three of them,” Superintendent of Police (East) Dawood Ayoub said.

The incident occurred around 1 pm near Srinagar’s clock tower. The group, the police said, consisted of non-locals.

According to eyewitnesses, the group assembled at the clock tower and were stopped by locals, who objected to the hoisting of the flag. As an argument ensued, the non-locals were roughed up before the police intervened and took them away. Three people from the group managed to flee.

Meanwhile, the police denied that members of the group had been detained.

In a statement, they added, “Today a few persons came to clock tower in connection with some political activity. Some miscreants assembled at the scene and created disturbances by criminally intimidating them.”

An FIR has been registered at Maisuma police station and an investigation has been initiated.

