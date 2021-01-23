Groundwater scarcity looms over 145 villages in Maharashtra: GSDA

These were located in 30 of the 355 talukas in Maharashtra, where the groundwater table fell by more than two metres, the report stated. (Representational)

As many as 145 villages in Vidarbha could be facing water scarcity, the Groundwater Survey and Development Authority (GSDA) has warned.

The latest Probable Drinking Water Scarcity report October-2020, issued by the GSDA, has been prepared on the basis of rainfall received during June to September last year and the subsequent groundwater recharge.

According to projections, water scarcity could emerge in eight talukas — mostly in Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal and Chandrapur and a few in Marathwada starting January. At least 16 more talukas in the rest of the state could face a water crisis from April onwards. These include talukas from Nashik, Nandurbar and Nanded districts, where depletion of groundwater reserves has been reported since last monsoon.

However, there are no signs of any possible groundwater scarcity in most of the districts — Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Latur, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur and Wardha till next monsoon.

The city-headquartered GSDA is mandated to measure groundwater tables across the state four times a year, on the basis of which groundwater extraction and water management for irrigation and drinking purposes is planned by the state government. Of all the surveys, the pre and post monsoon analyses, done in May and October respectively, are decisive in water management — both surface (dams and reservoirs) and groundwater (borewells, tubewells, etc.) till the next monsoon season.

From June to September last year, rainfall recorded over Maharashtra was 1,165 mm, which was 16 per cent above normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Of the 3,694 designated wells surveyed in October 2020, depletion (over one metre or more) in groundwater reserves was reported in 767 wells.

These were located in 30 of the 355 talukas in Maharashtra, where the groundwater table fell by more than two metres, the report stated.

However, the GSDA officials said that 258 talukas, accounting for 72 per cent of all talukas, reported no groundwater depletion and in some talukas, groundwater table replenishment was more than their average during the last season.