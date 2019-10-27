Grounded tanker Goa Govt decides to pump 2,000 tonnes of naptha to another tanker

With the agencies confirming that it is difficult to tow the grounded naphtha tanker off the Goa shore, the government on Saturday decided to pump its content — 2,000 tonnes of naphtha — to another tanker.

On Saturday afternoon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took stock from the Navy, the Coast Guard and Mormugao Port Trust after the Navy facilitated the entry of the experts into the ship.

“Towing the tanker is not possible. We will pump out the naphtha with the help of another tanker. The naphtha transfer operation will happen over the next couple of days. The entire operation will take about four days. We will take all possible precautions,” Sawant said.

A magisterial enquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

Till Saturday, the ship had gone loose with the weather playing truant and with no tugs reaching it. Sawant on Saturday said it was now assessed that the vessel has 2,000 tonnes of naptha gas with the joint operation facilitated by the Navy’s helicopters. There are separate tug boats now carrying divers that will be dispatched to examine if there are any damages to the hull since the vessel is grounded on the sea bed across Panaji.

A three-member expert team of nautical advisor to the Union government Captain KP Jayakumar, Mohit Behl of the Directorate General of Shipping and Mercantile Marine department engineer Bodh Raj were pulled to help the government.

The unmanned tanker Nu Shi Nalini was initially anchored five nautical miles off Mormugao Port Trust and on Thursday it began to drift towards the shore of Panaji due to strong winds and rough seas after it snapped its anchor.

A statement earlier issued by CMO stated that the unmanned tanker was currently stuck on a rock, and was ferrying a cargo of 2,000 tonnes of naphtha, with the vessel also carrying 50 tonnes of heavy oil and 19 tonnes of diesel.