Ground-breaking ceremony of Ayodhya mosque held on R-Day

With the hoisting of the national flag and planting of nine fruit-bearing plants on Republic Day, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) Trust marked the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a mosque and other amenities on the five acres allotted in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village.

IICF office-bearers said the Tricolour was hoisted at 8.45 am on Tuesday. The event was attended by IICF chief trustee Zufar Ahmad Farooqi, five other trustees and local villagers. Last month, during unveiling of the proposed blueprint of the project, Trust authorities had said that in Islam, there is no tradition of a grand celebration for the foundation stone laying ceremony of a mosque. Once the project was completed, a celebration could follow, they had said. They had chosen January 26 for the ground breaking ceremony, saying that on this day our Constitution came into effect.

Following the Supreme Court direction, the five-acre land in Dhannipur was provided to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board to construct a mosque. In July 2020, the Board had announced that an Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust will construct the mosque.

Speaking to The Indian Express, IICF secretary and spokesperson Athar Husain said as per an early estimate, the entire project will cost nearly Rs 110 crore, including Rs 100 crore for the hospital.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm among the local people. Some people who have committed major donations joined in. These people want to contribute for the hospital. The thumb rule for the hospital is that nearly Rs 50 lakh is required for each bed. Our plan is to construct a 100-bed hospital in phase-1 and then increase the capacity to 200 beds. So we will need nearly Rs 100 crore for the hospital. Around Rs 5-7 crore will be needed for the mosque and related projects,” he said.