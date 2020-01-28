Groom’s father and bride’s mother who ‘eloped’ from Surat appear before police

According to the sources, 25 years ago, the groom’s father, now 43, who was from poor economic background, had an affair with a woman from a rich family. (Representational Image) According to the sources, 25 years ago, the groom’s father, now 43, who was from poor economic background, had an affair with a woman from a rich family. (Representational Image)

Days after a textile businessman of Surat, whose son’s marriage was fixed on February 13 with a woman from Navsari, allegedly eloped with the bride’s mother on January 10, the couple appeared before Surat and Navsari police on Sunday night.

Husband of the woman didn’t allow her back at home, following which, she went to her parents’ house. The marriage of son and daughter of the eloped couple, which was fixed on February 13, was cancelled.

Family sources said the marriage of the groom from Katargam area in Surat city was fixed with a bride from Vejalpore village in Navsari district. Preparations were on in full swing when the groom’s father allegedly eloped with the bride’s mother. The bride’s father is a diamond artisan and broker in Navsari and both the families belong to the same community.

According to the sources, 25 years ago, the groom’s father, now 43, who was from poor economic background, had an affair with a woman from a rich family. The woman’s family was against the relationship and she was married to a youth from Navsari. The man got married to a woman from Surat.

According to family sources, the man met the woman, now 41, again at a funeral around one year ago. By then their children were grown up and the man sent a marriage proposal of his son to the daughter of the woman. The girl and boy met and got engaged around eight months ago, following which the families agreed to the marriage. Both the families used to visit each other’s house and the couple met regularly. They were also in touch on social media, according to family sources.

A few days before their elopement, the woman’s husband learnt about their relationship and had warned her, said Navsari police. Seeing no way out, the businessman, father of two sons, eloped with the wom-an, mother of two girls and a boy, on January 10, police said. The woman’s husband filed a missing complaint with Vejalpore police station, while another missing complaint was filed by family members of businessman with Katargam police station and later with Kadodara police station in Surat.

Before leaving Surat, the businessman called up his friend Raju and informed him about the same and requested him to take his bike home from Kadodadara. Raju reached Kadodara and informed police. However, police failed to trace the couple.

On Sunday night, the couple appeared before Kadodara police station and Vejalpore police station. In her statement, the woman said she went on her wish. Her husband who reached the police station along with her parents, refused to take her back home. Police then sent her with her parents. The businessman’s statement was also recorded before letting him go. His wife, his younger brother and son were present in the police station.

Vejalpore police station assistant sub-inspector Mahendra Singh said, “We tried to convince the woman’s husband to take her home but he refused. He said the family’s reputation has been spoiled and that he needs time to think over it.”

