Grocery trader murdered in Maval over ‘land dispute’

A grocery trader was murdered at Kanhe Phata in Maval taluka, allegedly over a land dispute, on Wednesday evening.

Police have identified the victim as Gevarchand Kanharam Parmar (56), a resident of Kanhe Phata.

An offence of murder has been lodged in this case at the Wadgaon Maval police station. Police have also booked a suspect, Sagar Satkar, in connection with the case.

Investigation has revealed that Parmar purchased some land from one Ashok Satkar. But after Ashok’s death, his son Sagar allegedly got embroiled in a dispute with Parmar over the land and demanded money for settlement.

Following a heated argument, Sagar allegedly attacked Parmar with a sharp weapon and killed him.

