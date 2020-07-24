scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Grocery trader murdered in Maval over ‘land dispute’

An offence of murder has been lodged in this case at the Wadgaon Maval police station. Police have also booked a suspect, Sagar Satkar, in connection with the case.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: July 24, 2020 12:27:00 am
pune crime news, pune murder, grocery trader murder, pune land dispute, indian express news (Representational)

A grocery trader was murdered at Kanhe Phata in Maval taluka, allegedly over a land dispute, on Wednesday evening.

Police have identified the victim as Gevarchand Kanharam Parmar (56), a resident of Kanhe Phata.

Investigation has revealed that Parmar purchased some land from one Ashok Satkar. But after Ashok’s death, his son Sagar allegedly got embroiled in a dispute with Parmar over the land and demanded money for settlement.

Following a heated argument, Sagar allegedly attacked Parmar with a sharp weapon and killed him.

