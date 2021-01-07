Now, unions want FIR quashed against those booked for defacing Grewal property

After toning down of the FIR against those who dumped cow dung at the doorstep of BJP leader Tikshan Sud, now a demand is being made by farmer unions to quash an FIR against three from Barnala’s Dhanaula village for defacing the property of BJP leader Harjeet Singh Grewal and attacking him in a video message.

On January 2, FIR was lodged against Jaspreet Singh, Chhota Singh and Surjeet Singh of Dhanaula for defacing property of Grewal, speaking about him in a video message and even pasting posters against him as well. The case was lodged on charges of provocation with intent to cause riot (Section 153 IPC), promoting enmity between different groups (Section 153A) and unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object (Secion149) . Jaspreet Singh, a member of SAD (Amritsar), was also sent in judicial remand on the same day while the rest are yet to be arrested.

On Wednesday, a delegation of BKU Sidhupur gave a memorandum to Barnala police to quash FIR. Jagmohan Singh Patiala, working committtee member of All India Kisan Sangrash Coordination Committee while talking with The Indian Express said, “BJP leaders are getting FIRs lodged against Punjab residents with false complaints, first Tikshan Sud got FIR lodged with attempt to murder charges by giving wrong statements and now harsh sections have been imposed on three persons by name and unidentified persons as well. In this case, Jaspreet was provoked to speak on the issue on which a video was made. It is strange that FIR has been lodged on the basis of a video. How can BJP be called a pro farmer when it is getting farmers arrested just because they are protesting against farm laws.”

Angered by Grewal’s statements in favour of farm laws, Punjab farmers started targeting him as anti-farmers. Dhanuala is the native village of Grewal, where calls were also given to boycott him.

As per the FIR, the main accused Jaspreet Singh had written slogans on the walls of the house of Grewal in Dhanaula and even pasted posters.

Barnala SSP Sandeep Goel confirming the arrest of Jaspreet Singh said, “He is the main accused in the case and the role of the other two is being investigated. He has been sent to jail.”

The complainant in the FIR is SI Kuldip Singh. It has been mentioned in the FIR that Jaspreet, Chhota and Harjeet have a ‘gang/club’ through which they provoke people on various issues and try to cause enmity amongst various sections of society. The FIR reads that while protesting against farm laws passed by the central government they gave uncharitable statements about BJP leader Harjeet Grewal and even wrote defamatory wrong words on his residential property.