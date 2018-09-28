Grenade thrown at BJP MLA Sangeet Som’s house in Meerut, five cops suspended

BJP MLA Sangeet Som BJP MLA Sangeet Som

Unidentified persons allegedly threw a grenade at the residence of BJP MLA Sangeet Som at Meerut’s Mall Road early Thursday morning, but it did not explode. Shots were also fired, said police.

The legislator from Sardhana, who has Z-category security, was at home at the time but was unharmed.

Meerut SSP Akhilesh Kumar suspended five policemen who were part of Som’s security detail, which has now been increased.

Four bullet cartridges and a grenade were recovered, which were possibly thrown to create panic, the police said. An investigation is under way.

According to the police, the alleged incident happened around 1 am when Som had just returned from a private event.

According to the police, a policeman named Sanjeev Bharti, who was at the entrance at the time of incident, told them that four to five masked men arrived outside the home and one of them opened fire.

“He told us that the man fired four to five rounds and hurled the grenade,” said SSP Kumar. Additional police force rushed to spot when Som informed them of the attack. “We have formed several teams of the police, the Special Task Force (STF) and the Crime Branch, to trace the attackers. We have not made any arrests yet. The grenade was an inactive one and was probably thrown in to create panic.”

A case has been registered by Sanjeev Bharti at Lal Kurti police station. “The FIR has been lodged with us under Section 307 IPC (attempt to murder) against five unidentified persons,” said Mohammed Aslam, in-charge of Lal Kurti police station.

“I was inside the house when security informed me about the attack. I did not hear the gunshots. It is for the police to find out who attacked me and why. I have no enmity with any one and neither have I received any threat from any group recently,” said Som.

Around four years ago, unidentified persons had fired at his residence in Sardhana town. No one was arrested in that case either.

Som is an accused in the 2013 Muzzafarnagar riots case and his Z-category security gives him the cover of 22 policemen and five National Security Guard (NSG) commandoes.

