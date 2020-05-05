Four civilians, CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in Budgam

One CRPF personnel was injured in the attack (Representational) One CRPF personnel was injured in the attack (Representational)

A CRPF jawan and four civilians were injured after a grenade was hurled at the Pakherpora market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

The attack comes a day after three CRPF personnel were killed in an attack by militants in North Kashmir’s Handwara. Security forces also recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy, who was “killed in the crossfire”.

“Three personnel of 92 Bn CRPF attained martyrdom,” a CRPF spokesperson said. The three, all of them constables, have been identified as Ashwani Kumar from UP, and C Chandrasekar and Santosh Kumar from Aurangabad in Bihar. CRPF Special DG (J&K Zone) Zulfiquar Hasan told The Indian Express that militants fired at personnel deployed on law and order duty at a joint checkpoint at Wangam in the Qaziabad area of Handwara in Kupwara district.

Earlier, on Sunday, five security personnel, including two senior Army officers, died in a gunbattle with militants in Handwara.

