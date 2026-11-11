Greenjoules Private Ltd plans to set up a plant at Khed City, near Pune, for producing up to 2,00,000 litres of bio-crude per day from agricultural waste.

“This would be a greenfield plant in addition to our existing 15,000-litre capacity facility at Chakan (also near Pune), which we will double to 30,000 litres by January-end. Our aim is to have a total bio-crude production capacity of 5,00,000 litres per day by 2028,” said S Viraraghavan, chief executive officer of the renewable fuels company.

Greenjoules claims to have developed a proprietary Integrated Catalytic Thermo Cracking (ICTC) process for converting agriwastes – such as paddy straw and husk, groundnut and cashew shell, and sugarcane bagasse – in the presence of multiple catalysts at about 600 degrees Celsius into bio-crude. The bio-crude can be used in regular refineries to make renewable diesel and bio-naphtha.