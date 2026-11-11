Greenjoules Private Ltd plans to set up a plant at Khed City, near Pune, for producing up to 2,00,000 litres of bio-crude per day from agricultural waste.
“This would be a greenfield plant in addition to our existing 15,000-litre capacity facility at Chakan (also near Pune), which we will double to 30,000 litres by January-end. Our aim is to have a total bio-crude production capacity of 5,00,000 litres per day by 2028,” said S Viraraghavan, chief executive officer of the renewable fuels company.
Greenjoules claims to have developed a proprietary Integrated Catalytic Thermo Cracking (ICTC) process for converting agriwastes – such as paddy straw and husk, groundnut and cashew shell, and sugarcane bagasse – in the presence of multiple catalysts at about 600 degrees Celsius into bio-crude. The bio-crude can be used in regular refineries to make renewable diesel and bio-naphtha.
“From every litre of bio-crude that is refined, you can get 75% renewable diesel. And this diesel can be used in existing vehicles without any modification. Also, unlike ethanol or bio-diesel produced from sugarcane, cereal grains and vegetable oils, there is no food-versus-fuel issue because we are entirely using agriwastes,” Viraraghavan added.
Greenjoules has secured a total financing of Rs 250 crore for its new plant at Khed, which will be developed in phases from 2027 and will be the largest of its kind in India. The Rs 250 crore includes Rs 100 crore from the Technology Development Board under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.
The balance Rs 150 crore will come through ‘Series B’ round of funding from investors that include Amazon’s Smbhav Venture Fund and Climate Pledge Fund, the Zerodha-owned Rainmatter, and the Singularity AMC-managed Strategic Autonomy Fund.