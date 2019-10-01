Greenhouse gas emission, innovation top IPCC agenda

More than 200 experts from around 65 countries, including 12 scientists from India, are participating in a week-long consultative meeting of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which began in New Delhi on Monday.

India is hosting the Second Lead Author Meeting of the IPCC Working Group III Sixth Assessment Report, which will look at arriving at solutions to combat climate change.

The Sixth Assessment Report will examine topics like the link between consumption and behaviour and greenhouse gas emissions, and the role of innovation and technology. The report will assess the connection between short to medium-term actions and their compatibility with the long-term temperature goal in the Paris Agreement. It will assess mitigation options in sectors such as energy, agriculture, forestry and land use, buildings, transport and industry.

Jim Skea, co-chair of Working Group III, highlighted the role of the report, saying, “Building on previous Working Group III assessments, this report will emphasise what can be done in the near term to mitigate climate change, and how mitigation actions can be enabled through policy, institution-building and finance.”

“Aspirations have been set out in the Paris Agreement and we will now be looking at what the collective reaction of the governments has been,” said Skea.

Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change Secretary C K Mishra said the IPCC authors and scientists are working to deliver the most relevant and up-to-date research on climate change mitigation.

“Global coalition on innovation and technology is the only way forward,” Mishra said.