Greater Rann of Kutch: Nesting of 1 lakh flamingoes sighted, Asiatic lions’ population goes up

Mass nesting of around one lakh flamingoes has been sighted in Greater Rann of Kutch, while the population of Asiatic lions has increased from 523 to 674 and wild ass from 4,403 to 6,082, according to an official statement issued after the 19th meeting of Gujarat State Wildlife Board (GSWB) chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday through video-conference.

Activities of the forest department were reviewed and various issues related to wildlife conservation in Gujarat were discussed in the meeting, which was attended by Forest & Environment Minister Ganpat Vasava and additional chief secretary (forest & environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

The release said that more than 1,500 birds and animals from across the world at the Safari Park at Kevadia Colony near Statue of Unity have become the centre of attraction and it was part of discussion at the meeting.

