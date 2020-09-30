scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
MUST READ

Greater Rann of Kutch: Nesting of 1 lakh flamingoes sighted, Asiatic lions’ population goes up

The release said that more than 1,500 birds and animals from across the world at the Safari Park at Kevadia Colony near Statue of Unity have become the centre of attraction and it was part of discussion at the meeting.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar | September 30, 2020 2:57:13 am
Gir forest, Asiatic lions, wildlife trackers, lion society meet, Gujarat news, Indian express newsActivities of the forest department were reviewed and various issues related to wildlife conservation in Gujarat were discussed in the meeting. (Representational)

Mass nesting of around one lakh flamingoes has been sighted in Greater Rann of Kutch, while the population of Asiatic lions has increased from 523 to 674 and wild ass from 4,403 to 6,082, according to an official statement issued after the 19th meeting of Gujarat State Wildlife Board (GSWB) chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday through video-conference.

Activities of the forest department were reviewed and various issues related to wildlife conservation in Gujarat were discussed in the meeting, which was attended by Forest & Environment Minister Ganpat Vasava and additional chief secretary (forest & environment) Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

The release said that more than 1,500 birds and animals from across the world at the Safari Park at Kevadia Colony near Statue of Unity have become the centre of attraction and it was part of discussion at the meeting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 29: Latest News

Advertisement