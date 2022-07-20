Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to sterilise street dogs for free

July 20, 2022 3:32:51 pm
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will sterilize all street dogs in its jurisdiction that are not covered by resident welfare associations (RWAs), officials said.
“The Dog Monitoring Committee, which was instituted on June 26, decided Monday that the GNIDA will bear the whole cost of sterilisation and rabies vaccination for street dogs in the area,” said Salil Yadav, senior manager health (urban services), GNIDA.
“The authority will also enforce registration of pet dogs to keep a check on illegal reproduction and dog bites. The annual registration fee for Indian pet dogs is Rs 100 and the rate for foreign, pedigree pet dogs is Rs 500. The registration fee will cover vasectomy and rabies vaccination costs of pet dogs provided by the GNIDA,” he added.
The GNIDA official also said, “As ordered by the Supreme Court and the high court, a committee has been formed to set up Dog Feeding Points in societies. The committee is headed by primary health officer Dr Prem Chand, veterinary officer of the assigned area, area work circle officer, personnel assigned by the planning department with the addition of either Yash Raj Bharadwaj, founder and managing director of Sophie Memorial Animal Relief Trust, or animal activist Yashomati.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The authority will also set up an animal hospital and shelter for treating sick and injured dogs besides other small animals, officials said.
The RWAs have been instructed to follow the provisions of Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, they added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to sterilise street dogs for free
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao
UPSC recommends 4,119 candidates for govt jobs in 2021-22, lowest in 10 years: Govt data
Lucky System: 1xBet Player Hits Jackpot By Winning Over A Million Dollars
Jasprit Bumrah drops to 2nd in ICC ODI rankings
Netflix Says It Lost Nearly 1 Million Subscribers and Breathes a Sigh of Relief
Kerala: Former minister M M Mani withdraws comment against Oppn’s K K Rama
Laal Singh Chaddha, Joyland, Jai Bhim part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne line-up
DDA must register real estate projects with regulator, says Delhi-RERA chairman Anand Kumar
‘Algospeak’ is Shashi Tharoor’s ‘word of the day’
‘You had one job’: Woman tumbles on the sand trying to capture couple’s wedding proposal
US man saves five kids from fire, netizens support him on GoFundMe