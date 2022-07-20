scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to sterilise street dogs for free

The authority will also set up an animal hospital and shelter for treating sick and injured dogs besides other small animals, officials said.

Written by Malavika Prasad | Noida |
July 20, 2022 3:32:51 pm
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will sterilize all street dogs in its jurisdiction that are not covered by resident welfare associations (RWAs), officials said.

“The Dog Monitoring Committee, which was instituted on June 26, decided Monday that the GNIDA will bear the whole cost of sterilisation and rabies vaccination for street dogs in the area,” said Salil Yadav, senior manager health (urban services), GNIDA.

“The authority will also enforce registration of pet dogs to keep a check on illegal reproduction and dog bites. The annual registration fee for Indian pet dogs is Rs 100 and the rate for foreign, pedigree pet dogs is Rs 500. The registration fee will cover vasectomy and rabies vaccination costs of pet dogs provided by the GNIDA,” he added.

The GNIDA official also said, “As ordered by the Supreme Court and the high court, a committee has been formed to set up Dog Feeding Points in societies. The committee is headed by primary health officer Dr Prem Chand, veterinary officer of the assigned area, area work circle officer, personnel assigned by the planning department with the addition of either Yash Raj Bharadwaj, founder and managing director of Sophie Memorial Animal Relief Trust, or animal activist Yashomati.”

The RWAs have been instructed to follow the provisions of Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, they added.

Live Blog

