‘Great Nicobar project will serve strategic interests, emerge as maritime focal point’

According to the sources, the project shall reduce dependence on foreign transshipment ports on one hand and facilitate a stronger presence of India's defence forces on the other.

The Rs 81,000-crore Great Nicobar Islands (GNI) project will serve India’s strategic interests and emerge as a maritime and economic focal point due to its proximity to the international maritime routes and Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOCs), top defence sources said on Monday.

The mega infrastructure project, comprising an International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP), a joint-user Greenfield airfield and Naval Air Station, a township and a power plant, has come under question following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that it is “one of the biggest scams” and “gravest crime” against India’s natural and tribal heritage.

Sources said the existing runway of the Indian Navy’s INS Baaz, which was recently expanded to 4500ft, will not be expanded to the planned 10,000ft, as it requires significant land reclamation and impacts tribal area, flora and fauna.