‘Great Nicobar project will serve strategic interests, emerge as maritime focal point’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Rs 81,000-crore Great Nicobar Islands (GNI) project will serve India’s strategic interests and emerge as a maritime and economic focal point due to its proximity to the international maritime routes and Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOCs), top defence sources said on Monday.
The mega infrastructure project, comprising an International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP), a joint-user Greenfield airfield and Naval Air Station, a township and a power plant, has come under question following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that it is “one of the biggest scams” and “gravest crime” against India’s natural and tribal heritage.
Sources said the existing runway of the Indian Navy’s INS Baaz, which was recently expanded to 4500ft, will not be expanded to the planned 10,000ft, as it requires significant land reclamation and impacts tribal area, flora and fauna.
Underlining that the GNI development project is a strategically significant national initiative, designed to safeguard India’s maritime interest, the sources said the suggestion that the country’s strategic requirements in Great Nicobar can be met merely by expanding existing defence assets “reflects incomplete understanding of the project and the nature of maritime power in the Indo-Pacific”.
The sources said the Joint User Greenfield and Naval Air Station at GNI also enhances the ability to sustain the presence, move assets, support operations, monitor sea lanes, respond to crises and maintain logistics in a forward location, adding that this strategic location accrues great advantages vis-a-vis range of operations and presence in this strategic region and enhances domain awareness, which cannot be provided by other bases even in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
They also said the majority of India’s transshipped containers are handled abroad (Colombo, Singapore, Klang) and Vizhinjam in Kerala is the sole domestic transshipment port, adding that Galathea in Greater Nicobar reduces this dependency.
The sources said the project is dual-use by design, not commercial activity disguised as strategy. “A deep-water port providing naval logistics support is the established model for maritime nations. The strategic value lies in the civil-military integration that a standalone airfield cannot replicate,” they said.
According to the sources, the project shall reduce dependence on foreign transshipment ports on one hand and facilitate a stronger presence of India’s defence forces on the other.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram