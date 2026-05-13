Great Nicobar Project: Jairam Ramesh alleges ‘flagrant violation’ of tribal rights, writes to minister Jural Oram

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh wrote to Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram Wednesday and alleged that the rights of the tribal community under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, were violated in the case of the Great Nicobar Island Project, and sought ‘credible, remedial action’ immediately.

Rebutting the Centre’s claims in a ‘Great Nicobar Project FAQ’ issued on May 1, which stated that all statutory procedures and policy safeguards for tribal protection were duly complied, Ramesh called these claims “entirely false”. The Congress leader charged that the gram sabhas convened in Campbell Bay, Laxmi Nagar, and Govind Nagar on August 12, 2022, to divert more than 13,000 hectares of forest land for the mega project, and that their resolutions were illegal because they comprised settlers.

“Only the Nicobarese and Shompen scheduled tribes are entitled to settlement of individual and community rights under the FRA, 2006,” he said.

He added that the certificate of rights issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Nicobar District, on August 12, 2022. relied on the “fraudulent consent” of the Gram Sabha, and went on to certify that all rights under the FRA, 2006, have been settled.

“The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, as the nodal agency for implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, must take serious note of the flagrant violation of the rights of tribal communities and due processes under that historic law in the case of the Great Nicobar Island Project and take credible remedial action immediately,” Ramesh urged Jual Oram.

Ramesh also asked Oram to direct the Andaman and Nicobar administration to withdraw the certificate of rights issued on August 18, 2022, the proceedings of the sub-divisional level committee (SDLC) on August 12, 2002, and the “illegal” gram sabha resolutions of non-tribals of August 12, 2022. “FRA, 2006, must be implemented in letter and spirit, in provisions and processes in a transparent and accountable manner,” he added.

The Shompen tribe: ‘proxy consent’

On the Shompen tribe, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), Ramesh said the Andaman and Nicobar administration claimed that an officer of the Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samiti (AAJVS) had consented on their behalf. He rejected this as illegal proxy consent and flagged a conflict of interest that the top leadership of AAJVS overlaps with that of ANIIDCO (Andaman and Nicobar Islands Development Corporation), the project’s own development corporation and proponent.

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The former union minister also alleged that the island administration’s claims that a “no-objection certificate” signed by the chairman of the Little and Great Nicobar tribal council, as part of the SDLC proceedings, contravened the FRA, 2006. “No single person can accord consent on behalf of an entire community that is entitled the rights provided for in FRA, 2006,” he said.

The tribal council of the Great Nicobarese indigenous community has repeatedly written to the Centre, the island administration and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes that it had revoked its “no-objection” for denotification of a tribal reserve for the project. The community has also, on multiple occasions, written to authorities to have them rehabilitated on their ancestral land along the western coast of the island, which was affected by the 2004 Tsunami.