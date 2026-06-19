Nicobar project: Minister says concerns addressed, MP says release reports

Last month, Jairam Ramesh slammed the environment impact assessment study for the Great Nicobar Island project’s clearance as an 'insult to science'. (Representational image)

In an ongoing exchange on the Great Nicobar Island (GNI) project, environment minister Bhupender Yadav has told Congress MP Jairam Ramesh that concerns on baseline studies, biodiversity conservation, and erosion at Galathea Bay have “already been addressed”, even as Ramesh, in a fresh letter, flagged that reports on compliance and wildlife mitigation are not publicly available.

The GNI project, spread over 166 sq km and featuring a transhipment container port, an international military-civilian use airport, power infrastructure, and a greenfield coastal city, will require the felling of 13,000 hectares of pristine forest on the ecologically sensitive islands.

Yadav and Ramesh’s latest round of correspondence began on May 10, when the Rajya Sabha MP slammed the environment impact assessment study for the project’s clearance as an “insult to science and a mockery” of the project appraisal process.