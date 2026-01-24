Great loss, self-inflicted problem for America: Lancet editor-in-chief on US’s move to quit WHO

Criticising Republican lawmakers, Horton said, “Many Republican senators are fully aware of the critical importance of the World Health Organization (WHO), which makes it especially disappointing that more of them have not spoken up to defend America’s role in global health.”

With the US officially quitting the WHO, Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, has called the move a “self-inflicted problem for America”.

Horton told The Indian Express on Friday, “It will be a great loss, not just financially, but in terms of leadership, engagement, knowledge and technical expertise that the US has brought to global health.”

Criticising Republican lawmakers, Horton said, “Many Republican senators are fully aware of the critical importance of the World Health Organization (WHO), which makes it especially disappointing that more of them have not spoken up to defend America’s role in global health.”

Horton was in India for the launch of the Lancet Commission on a citizen-centred health system for the country.