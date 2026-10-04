Two captive-bred great Indian bustards released in Rajasthan national park

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientists released two male great Indian bustards (GIB) in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park on Sunday morning, marking the first step in rewilding captive-bred GIBs raised at two conservation breeding centres at Ramdevra and Sam, Jaisalmer, under Project GIB.

The project is being implemented for the long-term recovery of the critically endangered bird. Only about 150 GIBs remain in the wild.

Rajasthan Minister of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Sanjay Sharma was also present on the occasion.

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“In a milestone move, released two male Great Indian Bustards in Sam, Desert National Park, Jaisalmer, today morning. This landmark success has been made possible by the nearly decade-long unwavering dedication of our scientists, researchers and ground staff who have spent years to ensure GIB reclaims the deserts of Rajasthan,” Yadav wrote on X.