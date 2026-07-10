Great Indian Bustard numbers stable, survives in only 16% of Thar habitat, says report

The assessment was restricted to the GIB range in Rajasthan, and not Gujarat, where only a few females survive in the wild. (File Photo)

The population of the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB) has remained stable in the range of 110-150 birds, according to the first official assessment in seven years, but the species continues to survive in only a fraction of its potential habitat in Rajasthan’s Thar desert.

The status report, released Thursday by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the first since 2017-18, found that the GIB population was estimated as 130 birds with a range of +/- 21.

“The population status of the GIB has remained stable since 2017,” the latest assessment report, by Wildlife Institute of India (WII) under the Environment Ministry, stated.

However, the report flagged that the bird is “restricted to only 16%” of the surveyed landscape at any time, despite the availability of a larger area with suitable vegetation.