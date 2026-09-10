Centre defers green nod to limestone mining near Great Indian Bustard habitat

According to official and company-provided information, the Great Indian Bustard priority area is situated about 1.77 km away from the proposed mining site. (File photo)

The Centre has deferred environmental clearance to a proposed limestone mine near a Great Indian Bustard habitat at Ramgarh in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. A critically endangered species, just about 130 Great Indian Bustards live in the wild in India currently.

An expert panel of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has put on hold the green clearance to a Dalmia Bharat Green Vision Limited limestone mine. The panel has sought a revision in the mining plan to match the approved production capacity.

The panel also said a detailed action plan is needed to ensure blasting activities in the mine do not adversely impact the safety of gas and water pipelines in the area, according to the minutes of the expert panel meeting on August 24.