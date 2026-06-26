‘Grave mistake’: Kuki-Zo Council on killing of six Naga hostages in Manipur

Organisation, however, alleges ‘selective security operations’ during recent tensions

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiJun 26, 2026 05:30 AM IST
‘Grave mistake’: Kuki-Zo Council on killing of six Naga hostages in ManipurA statement from the Kuki-Zo Council said it unequivocally condemns the killing of the six Naga hostages.
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The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in Manipur on Thursday called the killing of six Naga hostages a “grave mistake”, but alleged that there were “selective security actions” taken by authorities following a recent escalation of tensions in the state.

Tensions between Manipur’s Naga and Kuki-Zo communities have been on the boil since May 13, when three Kuki-Zo church leaders were killed in an ambush, which was followed by a mass taking of hostages on both sides. This culminated in six of the Naga hostages being found killed earlier this month.

Addressing a press conference in Churachandpur, KZC chairman Henlianthang Thanglet said, “I agree that the Kuki-Zo have made a grave mistake” by killing six Naga civilians who were among those taken hostage following the escalation of tensions in May. “I really criticise it,” he said.

Read | Bodies of six Naga men identified

A statement from the Kuki-Zo Council said it unequivocally condemns the killing of the six Naga hostages. “The incident was tragic, unacceptable, and was neither authorised nor approved by any Kuki-Zo political or community leadership. Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice through a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation,” read the statement.

However, it went on to allege selective security operations and presented a set of demands, including an end to “selective security operations” and ensuring that “law enforcement actions are carried out fairly, professionally, and without bias against any community”. The council also demanded that “firm and decisive action” be taken against “militant groups responsible for attacks” on Kuki-Zo civilians.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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