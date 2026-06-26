‘Grave mistake’: Kuki-Zo Council on killing of six Naga hostages in Manipur

A statement from the Kuki-Zo Council said it unequivocally condemns the killing of the six Naga hostages.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) in Manipur on Thursday called the killing of six Naga hostages a “grave mistake”, but alleged that there were “selective security actions” taken by authorities following a recent escalation of tensions in the state.

Tensions between Manipur’s Naga and Kuki-Zo communities have been on the boil since May 13, when three Kuki-Zo church leaders were killed in an ambush, which was followed by a mass taking of hostages on both sides. This culminated in six of the Naga hostages being found killed earlier this month.

Addressing a press conference in Churachandpur, KZC chairman Henlianthang Thanglet said, “I agree that the Kuki-Zo have made a grave mistake” by killing six Naga civilians who were among those taken hostage following the escalation of tensions in May. “I really criticise it,” he said.