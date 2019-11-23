Grateful to India for standing by us, our father of nation: Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the friendly relationship between India and Bangaldesh should remain intact in the days to come. Hasina, who was in Kolkata to attend India’s first day-night pink ball test match against Bangladesh, held a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a city hotel in the evening.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, Hasina said, “We are two neighbouring countries and we share a very cordial relationship. At present both countries are experiencing the best phase of this friendly relationship. We want this cordial relationship with our neighbouring country to remain like this forever.”

She also expressed her gratitude towards the people of India for sheltering refugees from her country during the Bangladeshi Liberation War in 1971.

“I have come here with the blessings of the people of Bangladesh. I have come here to attend this country’s first day-night pink ball test match after being invited by Sourav Ganguly. We are always grateful to the people of India for standing by us and our father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, during our liberation war. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people and government of this country. Refugees from Bangladesh had taken shelter here and received all kinds of support and we always remember that. It always feels special to come here,” said Hasina.

Earlier in the day, Hasina and Banerjee jointly rung the customary bell at Eden Gardens to start the Indian cricket team’s first ever day-night pink ball test match against Bangladeah.

Commenting on Bangladesh cricket team’s performance on the first day of the match, Hasina said: “I think that we are not doing good when it comes to playing cricket. But we feel that we will get better once we continue to play. I thank all of you.”

In the first innings, Bangladesh was all out after scoring 106 runs, while India was 174 for 3 at stumps.

After the meeting, Hasina left for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to take her flight back to Bangaldesh.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said she had a cordial meeting with Hasina and has requested her to visit Bengal again. “It was a courtesy visit.

The relationship between India and Bangaldesh are always friendly and it is a historic relationship. The meeting lasted for a long time and discussions were held on various issues. I have requested her to come here again. This friendly relationship between the two countries must continue to flourish in the days to come. There should be good understanding between the neighbouring countries,” Banerjee said.

When asked to comment on whether discussion was held on Teesta water-sharing dispute between India and Bangaldesh, Banerjee refused to give an answer.