‘Granth Kutir’ for classical Indian books, manuscripts opens

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates library with 2,300 books and Manuscripts at Rashtrapati Bhavan

google-preferred-btn
President’s Estate, Hindu scriptures, Puranas, Vedas, Upanishads, Granth Kutir, library at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Droupadi Murmu, President Droupadi Murmu, Indian express news, current affairsReading material is available in 11 Indian classical languages. (ANI)

At the President’s Estate, Hindu scriptures (Puranas, Vedas, Upanishads) and other ancient manuscripts and books covering Indian epics and philosophy have replaced speeches of Lord Curzon and original works of William Hogarth. These are among the 2,300 books and manuscripts — in 11 classical languages — at ‘Granth Kutir’, a library at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

This comes just weeks after the portraits of British Aide-De-Camps were removed from the Rashtrapti Bhavan, and replaced by 21 portraits of Param Vir Chakra awardees, as part of a gallery called Param Vir Dirgha, dedicated to the recipients of highest military honour in the country.

‘Granth Kutir’ (or the library of scriptures) is part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s measure to shed colonial legacy and give prominence to India’s rich cultural, philosophical, literary and intellectual heritage. The collection includes works in Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali, said a statement by the President’s Office.

It said ‘Granth Kutir’ houses manuscripts and books covering a wide range of subjects such as epics, philosophy, linguistics, history, governance, science and devotional literature, along with the Constitution of India in classical languages. Around 50 manuscripts, many handwritten on traditional materials like palm leaf, paper, bark and cloth, are also part of the collection.

Till recently, books such as ‘A Catalogue of the Original Works of William Hogarth’, ‘Speeches of Lord Curzon of Kedleston’, ‘Summary of the Administration of Lord Curzon of Kedleston’, ‘Life of Lord Curzon’, and ‘Punch’ magazines were housed here, the statement said. These have now been “relocated” to a separate space within the Rashtrapati estate. The books have been digitised and will be made available online for research scholars, the statement said.

“The objective of Granth Kutir is to enhance public awareness about India’s cultural and literary heritage and align with the national resolve to shed colonial influences,” the statement said. The initiative also supports the Union government’s Gyan Bharatam Mission, which aims to preserve, digitise and disseminate India’s vast manuscript heritage by integrating tradition with technology.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is providing professional expertise for the conservation, documentation and display of manuscripts, the statement said.

Story continues below this ad

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, President Murmu said classical languages have laid the foundation of Indian culture and have guided the world for centuries through knowledge in science, yoga, ayurveda and literature.

She said texts like the Tirukkural and Arthashastra remain relevant even today, while contributions such as Panini’s grammar, Aryabhata’s mathematics and the medical sciences of Charaka and Sushruta continue to inspire the world.

Divya A
Divya A
twitter

Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement