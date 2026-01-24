‘Granth Kutir’ for classical Indian books, manuscripts opens

At the President’s Estate, Hindu scriptures (Puranas, Vedas, Upanishads) and other ancient manuscripts and books covering Indian epics and philosophy have replaced speeches of Lord Curzon and original works of William Hogarth. These are among the 2,300 books and manuscripts — in 11 classical languages — at ‘Granth Kutir’, a library at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

This comes just weeks after the portraits of British Aide-De-Camps were removed from the Rashtrapti Bhavan, and replaced by 21 portraits of Param Vir Chakra awardees, as part of a gallery called Param Vir Dirgha, dedicated to the recipients of highest military honour in the country.

‘Granth Kutir’ (or the library of scriptures) is part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s measure to shed colonial legacy and give prominence to India’s rich cultural, philosophical, literary and intellectual heritage. The collection includes works in Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali, said a statement by the President’s Office.

It said ‘Granth Kutir’ houses manuscripts and books covering a wide range of subjects such as epics, philosophy, linguistics, history, governance, science and devotional literature, along with the Constitution of India in classical languages. Around 50 manuscripts, many handwritten on traditional materials like palm leaf, paper, bark and cloth, are also part of the collection.

Till recently, books such as ‘A Catalogue of the Original Works of William Hogarth’, ‘Speeches of Lord Curzon of Kedleston’, ‘Summary of the Administration of Lord Curzon of Kedleston’, ‘Life of Lord Curzon’, and ‘Punch’ magazines were housed here, the statement said. These have now been “relocated” to a separate space within the Rashtrapati estate. The books have been digitised and will be made available online for research scholars, the statement said.

“The objective of Granth Kutir is to enhance public awareness about India’s cultural and literary heritage and align with the national resolve to shed colonial influences,” the statement said. The initiative also supports the Union government’s Gyan Bharatam Mission, which aims to preserve, digitise and disseminate India’s vast manuscript heritage by integrating tradition with technology.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is providing professional expertise for the conservation, documentation and display of manuscripts, the statement said.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, President Murmu said classical languages have laid the foundation of Indian culture and have guided the world for centuries through knowledge in science, yoga, ayurveda and literature.

She said texts like the Tirukkural and Arthashastra remain relevant even today, while contributions such as Panini’s grammar, Aryabhata’s mathematics and the medical sciences of Charaka and Sushruta continue to inspire the world.