First grant of post-matric SC scholarship from December 6

The government will release the first allotment of post-matric scholarships for scheduled caste students on December 6, said Union Social Justice minister Dr Virendra Kumar on Thursday, adding that it will coincide with the 66th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“The post matric scholarship this year will be given out to 10 lakh students and the government will distribute an amount of Rs 5,000 crore through direct benefit transfers,” he said.

The Cabinet had sanctioned the streamlining of the scholarship in December 2020.