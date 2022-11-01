scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Grant citizenship to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh minorities: MHA

The move to grant citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and not the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) bears significance.

The MHA also asked the authorities to follow all the conditions, including the application for registration as citizen of India.

The Home Ministry on Monday issued a notification, allowing the collectors of Mehsana and Anand districts in Gujarat to grant citizenship certificates to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The move to grant citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and not the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) bears significance.

The CAA also provides for granting Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but as the rules under the Act have not been framed yet, no one so far could be granted citizenship under it.

In August, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi had handed over Indian citizenship certificates to 40 Pakistani Hindus at the Ahmedabad collectorate. Since 2017, 1,032 Pakistanis have been given citizenship by the district.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:09:32 am
