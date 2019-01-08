Grand Alliance constituents hold meet on seat-sharing

Grand Alliance constituents led by the RJD held their first meeting to discuss seat-sharing Monday, with each party staking claim for a desirable share of seats.

The meeting was preceded by a feast. The latest entrant in the alliance, Vikasshil Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahni hosted a rice-and-fish curry lunch with the slogan “maanchh-bhaat khayenge Mahagathbandhan ko jitayenge (we will eat rice and fish curry and ensure victory for Grand Alliance)”.

The meeting was attended by RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Shivanand Tewary and Abdul Bari Siddiqui, HAM (S) chief and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, VIP head Mukesh Sahni and Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

“This is the first round of meetings…This meeting will help in screening of seats on basis of respective strength of each constituent. We will meet again in a week before taking the final call,” said an alliance leader.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar took on the Grand Alliance. “There was a time when RJD used to be strong. The fact that they are including several partners means they have become weak…”