Grain ATMs will soon dispense rice, wheat in Patna

A grain ATM can dispense up to 50 kg of grain in five minutes. It is designed to consume only 0.6 watts per hour and can be run with the help of solar panels and inverters.

The Bihar government has given the go-ahead for the opening of the first set of “grain ATMs”, to be known as Annapurti.

Under the Central government’s pilot project, three grain ATMs will be opened in Patna. The first grain ATM in the country was installed at Odisha’s Bhubaneshwar in August 2024.

A grain ATM is an automated machine that dispenses food grains like rice and wheat to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Programme. Beneficiaries authenticate themselves using their Aadhaar card or other identification, then select the type and quantity of grain needed. The machine subsequently dispenses the grains automatically. The transaction is recorded, and the beneficiary’s account is updated.