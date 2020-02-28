Graft case: Court accepts closure report against Punjab Police ASI

The court said that apart from the deposition of Parekh’s niece, nobody had deposed that he was walking on the zebra crossing. (Representational Image) The court said that apart from the deposition of Parekh’s niece, nobody had deposed that he was walking on the zebra crossing. (Representational Image)

The Special CBI Court of Chandigarh has accepted the closure report of CBI in the case against Bhupinder Singh Chinna, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police, who had been arrested by CBI for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 20,000 from a Rajasthan native. Chinna had been posted with the transport department on deputation.

The closure report has been accepted by the Court of ADJ Dr Sushil Kumar Garg. The CBI court accepting the closure report has ordered that the seized documents be returned to the persons/departments where from they were taken in possession by the CBI during investigation and the amount of Rs 20,000 is to be deposited in the concerned account of transport department through transport department as challan fee.

As per the CBI, the case was earlier registered on June 17, 2019, when the complainant, Punam Chand of Bikaner, Rajasthan, had alleged that Chhina introduced himself to him as an ATO (Assistant Transport Officer) with Punjab state department, and sought Rs 25,000 in lieu of releasing seized documents of the complainant’s truck, as the truck was issued challan for overloading near Dhanas.

Later, the deal was struck at Rs 20,000. Chand, however, informed the CBI. The CBI recorded the conversation of Chhina and the complainant while asking for money, and arrested him from his residence where he had called Punam, from his government quarter at Sector 23, Chandigarh.

The CBI had later submitted a closure report in the court. Punam Chand also appeared in person in the court on Wednesday and suffered a statement voluntarily without any pressure, fear and coercion with regard to his satisfaction with the investigation conducted and closure report filed by the CBI against suspect Bhupinder Singh and said that he has no objection to accept the present closure report.

The court thus held that there is no sufficient material to proceed against the accused person as no oral or documentary evidence on record proves Bhupinder Singh’s criminality. The closure report was thus accepted.

