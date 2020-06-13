Graft case: Accused Gujarat cop’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

The court rejected the bail plea saying that as prima facie, he seemed to have a role in the corruption case. The court rejected the bail plea saying that as prima facie, he seemed to have a role in the corruption case.

The Nadiad sessions court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached with the Nadiad rural police station who was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 to not register a complaint against a bootlegger.

The court also rejected the regular bail plea of Kabhabhai Parmar, who had accepted the second installment of the bribe on behalf of ASI Savabhai Rathod, the police said.

The complainant in the case who was nabbed by the police for selling illicit liquor had approached the ACB after the ASI had demanded Rs 5,000 for not registering a complaint.

The complainant had already paid an installment of Rs 2,500 and had approached the ACB before paying the second part.

A case was registered with the ACB on June 4. Parmar was nabbed red-handed while accepting the bribe on behalf of Rathod in a trap laid down by the ACB.

Rathod has been on the run since then.

