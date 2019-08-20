GPCC to preach Rajiv’s ideas among youth

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) announced celebrations in remembrance of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to propagate his ideas among the youth, on the leader’s 75th birth anniversary.

President of GPCC, Amit Chavda said that the party has been preparing for celebrations on a wide scale in the state and the entire country, ahead of the leader’s birth anniversary on August 20.

“Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary of the 21st century. He initiated an information technology revolution in India and worked towards the welfare of women and downtrodden sections of the society. On the occasion of his 75th birth anniversary, we would like the youth to remember his ideas. In this regard, the party will organise exhibitions, contests and other programs featuring the life and works of Rajiv Gandhi, in each taluka and district of Gujarat,” said Chavda.

The GPCC on Monday also said that it would raise “real issues” to counter the ruling BJP in the bypolls to be held in the state, adding that it expected the saffron party to extract mileage from the Centre’s decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chavda, while reiterating his party’s stand on the Article 370 move by the Modi government, said it would raise issues of inflation and unemployment. “The Congress is against the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 because it was done in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner. It was done in haste and without proper homework… The BJP government in Gujarat has failed on all fronts. People are reeling under high inflation, corruption, economic slowdown and unemployment,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)